Philadelphia

Boy, man hurt in double shooting in North Philadelphia

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A child and an adult are recovering in the hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of North 12th Street just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

A 9-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to officials. Police took him to a nearby hospital where he is placed in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said that a man in his thirties was shot several times and taken to a nearby hospital by officers. He is listed in critical condition.

The initial investigation revealed that both victims were inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace. They then ran into a nearby home where they were found by police.

There were 23 spent shell casings found at the scene, Pace said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where a black sedan could be seen with both passenger doors open as officials investigated. Several evidence markers were visible in the street.

A firearm was recovered inside a home, police said. No arrests have been made and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Eagles 9 hours ago

Eagles vs. Vikings: How to watch the preseason finale

South Philadelphia Aug 22

Road closures, parking restrictions and more planned for this weekend's Philly 10k

If you have any information related to this incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270. You can also text or call the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us