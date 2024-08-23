Boy, man hurt in double shooting in North Philadelphia

A child and an adult are recovering in the hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of North 12th Street just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

A 9-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to officials. Police took him to a nearby hospital where he is placed in stable condition.

Police said that a man in his thirties was shot several times and taken to a nearby hospital by officers. He is listed in critical condition.

The initial investigation revealed that both victims were inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace. They then ran into a nearby home where they were found by police.

There were 23 spent shell casings found at the scene, Pace said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where a black sedan could be seen with both passenger doors open as officials investigated. Several evidence markers were visible in the street.

A firearm was recovered inside a home, police said. No arrests have been made and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.

