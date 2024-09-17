Mayor Parker taps former Project HOME VP to lead Philly's Office of Homeless Services

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has selected Cheryl Hill as the new Executive Director of the Office of Homeless Services.

The Parker administration said that Hill brings more than three decades of expertise in strategic leadership and housing, property, fiscal, and program management.

Hill joins the Parker Administration after serving at Project HOME as a Senior Vice President of Supportive Housing Operation and earlier as Vice President, Property and Asset Management.

During her time at Project HOME, officials said Hill demonstrated fiscally responsible management of a $20 million annual budget and worked tirelessly to create strategies that would not only support the residents but also support the 200 staff members she managed.

“It is my privilege to appoint such an accomplished leader to head the Office of Homeless Services,” Parker said in a news release. “Cheryl’s deep experience developing and managing programs that help individuals and families — who are often at the lowest point in their lives — put a roof over their heads and thrive, will be an asset to the City of Philadelphia. She will lead OHS down a path of focused, improved, fiscally responsible delivery of service to Philadelphia’s most marginalized population.”

Early in her career, Hill was a director of compliance for the Atlanta Housing Authority and was responsible for the annual audits of more than 100 project-based voucher and public housing communities.

She also spent over a decade as an affordable housing consultant, leading diverse and complex projects such as developing a HUD-50058 data collection and reporting module, which helped prevent tenant evictions during the 2008 foreclosure crisis and emergency housing placement during Hurricane Katrina.

In her new role as Executive Dictoror of OHS, officials said Hill is expected to utilize her skills and experience to move the city's homeless service division forward.

Hill, whose first day in office was this Monday, is succeeding Interim Executive Director David Holloman, who led OHS since the departure of former Executive Director Liz Hersh back in November 2023.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Executive Director of the Office of Homeless Services,” said Hill. “This is a critical time for our city, and I look forward to collaborating with David Holloman, our partners, and the community to develop strategies that build on our strengths to address homelessness in innovative, compassionate, and impactful ways that benefit all Philadelphians.”