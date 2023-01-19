Cheer the Eagles on at Philly's First Ever Sports Fan Pop-Up Bar

Ready for Saturday's game? Here's the perfect place for Eagles fans to watch.

Philadelphia’s premier pop-up bar is back at it and this time ready for the playoffs with the first-ever Philly sports fan themed pop-up bar and experience.

You may know them as Tinsel, but this time around they are Tinsel Takes Flight.

Inside the bar at 116 S. 12th Street, Eagles fans will find sports memorabilia, original art installations, sports murals, photo opportunities, light installations and more.

They also have special sports themed cocktails that are a play on Philly icons and teams such as The Graham Stacker and Free Will Dreams & Nightmares.

There will be giant televisions placed throughout the space to watch the playoff game and the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Eagles are on the road to victory with just 72 hours before their playoff game against the New York Giants. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville shows us how Philly-area businesses are taking advantage.

"We are known as the city's number one pop-up bar for Halloween and for Christmas, and we wanted to challenge ourselves, transition and try out something new,” owner of Crafts Concepts Group Teddy Sourias said in a news release. “We tapped our new lead designers from our holiday installations and created something that we hope will be a true touchdown for our city.”

Tinsel Takes Flight opened Wednesday and its hours will be Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

There will be a cover fee of $5 after 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Worried about the crowds? No need, Tinsel Takes Flight is not the only place gearing up for Eagles fans to watch the game on Saturday.