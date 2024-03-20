Pennsylvania

After 42 years, Chaddsford Winery in Chester County is up for sale

The winery plans to remain open while it's on the market

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

One of the largest wineries in Pennsylvania is up for sale.

The Chaddsford Winery in Chester County is now on the market and listed at around $4.5 million.

NBC10 newsgathering partner The Philadelphia Business Journal was the first to report that the winery's founding family is leaving the business.

The owners said they are also open to keeping it a winery or selling it to someone with other plans for the property.

In an Instagram post, the company wrote in part:

"Have you heard the news? Chaddsford Winery is actively seeking new ownership! Whether it be a small collective of high-net-worth local and loyal oenophiles, individual investors and partners, or a hospitality-focused private equity group, we are excited for the future of our beloved Winery."

Chaddsford Winery was established in 1982 and is internationally recognized. Its products are available at select retail outlets in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, and Ohio.

The winery plans to remain open while it's on the market.

