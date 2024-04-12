Philadelphia

Local high school students traveling to Ghana to help provide clean water

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Local students set to make an impact on people halfway around the world.

For the second consecutive year, a few students from Imhotep Institute Charter High School are embarking on a special mission.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles partnered with Imhotep on a project that helped create drinkable water for a tribe in Ghana, and this year, the program has gotten even bigger.

Shirley Posey, the visionary STEM Director at Imhotep and 28 scholar STEM students will make the trip to Ghana this year.

The students will use their education to help enhance water filtration systems, share knowledge of hydroponics and join forces with Ghanaian youth to focus on sustainability.

