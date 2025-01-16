Officials reveal cause of fire that destroyed historic church in Norristown

The Norristown Fire Department has revealed the cause of the fire that destroyed a historic church in just a matter of hours the first week of the year.

Authorities said the multiple-alarm fire at the Faith Tabernacle House of Prayer Inc. was deemed "accidental," but an exact cause had not been determined.

The fire began just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Some people were making meals for the homeless at nearby churches when they heard a "loud boom," Norristown Fire Chief Tom O'Donnell said.

Luckily, everyone made it out of the building, which dates back to the 1800s, safely, O'Donnell said. No one was injured in the blaze or hours-long firefight.

Dozens of fire companies responded to the church assisting with the fire response, according to a social media post by the Gladwyne Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters at first entered the church but had to pull back to keep everyone safe, O'Donnell said.

A longtime congregation in a historic building

Faith Tabernacle has been in service for more than 40 years.

"We just had church here Saturday. A good service, about 250 people that attend," ordained Deacon Paul Owens said.

All Owens could do that night was stare at this church as the firefighters worked in frigid conditions to save the building.

Owens explained that the church is an old library that was converted for service decades ago. The building had major renovations six years ago now.

"It’s a historical building, we remodeled and did a whole lot of good things to it," Owens said. "And to just see all these good memories go like this is a bad thing. It don’t feel good at all.”

Deacon Owens said that the church will rebuild after the fire.

"Trouble don’t last always, and this too shall pass," Owens said.

In a statement released late the next night, Pastor Apostle Larry T. Owens said the building was completely destroyed by the fire.

"With heavy hearts, we share the news that our church building has been completely destroyed by fire," Pastor Owens said. We want to thank each and every one of you for your outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Your encouragement has been a source of strength for us during this challenging period. We are deeply grateful for the unity and compassion shown by our church family and the broader community. Though the physical structure of our church has been lost, we are confident that the church is not merely a building—it is the people, the body of Christ, who gather together in faith and fellowship.

Fire quickly spread in big building

Firefighters told NBC10 that the fire broke out somewhere in the back of the building on one of the upper floors.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 8 p.m. the day of the incident, and several firetrucks could be seen with their ladders extended, along with firefighters outside of the church.

Lots of smoke was visible coming from the back of the building. By morning, parts of the roof had collapsed.

Firefighters continued to douse the building with water before daybreak Wednesday. Flames could be seen still coming from the building around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2025. The fire was finally put under control around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

People are urged to avoid the area as roads are closed and icy from all that water and fire equipment. The entire building was covered in icicles as water continued to be poured on it midday Wednesday.

"This was not favorable conditions for firefighters to be operating in, it's very challenging," O'Donnell said.

The building appeared to be gutted as firefighters continued to pour water onto it through Wednesday morning.

"Unfortunately the fire got up into these void spaces -- the walls, the ceilings -- and just ran the entire building," O'Donnell said.

NBC10's Brenna Weick reports Wednesday from Norristown, Montgomery County, the morning after a fire broke out in a church.

Community looks to support church community

Norristown resident Joe Giovinco -- who witnessed the fire and said he called 911 -- echoed the deacon's message.

"A lot of prayers going out, a lot of sadness, but it's a building," Giovinco said Wednesday. "The church is the people."

"Hopefully they'll get some help, some support from all of us around here and see what happens," Giovinco added.

Crews boarded up the building that houses the Faith Tabernacle House of Prayer in Norristown after Tuesday's fire. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the latest.