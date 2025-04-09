Berks County

2 dead in Berks Co. house fire, officials confirm

Fire crews were working early Wednesday to extinguish a two alarm fire in Mohnton that left two people dead, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

A two-alarm house fire in Mohnton, in Berks County, left two people dead early Wednesday, officials said.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched to a home along the 3200 block of Morgantown Road in Mohnton, at about 4:40 a.m. after a deadly fire was reported along the block.

As of about 7:30 a.m., officials in Berks County could only note that two people died in the fire, and they did not provide further information on the identities of those who were killed.

Officials could not detail what may have started the fire, either.

But, fire crews contacted by NBC10 said there would be more information made available later on Wednesday morning.

An investigation into the incident, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

