Caught on cam: Woman pulls gun during argument at Rita's Water Ice in West Oak Lane

Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance video that, they claim, depicts an incident that happened last month at a Rita's Water Ice in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood, when a woman is alleged to have pulled a firearm on another woman during an argument outside the eatery.

According to police, the incident happened on July 21, 2024 at about 6 p.m. at a Rita's Water Ice location along the 6900 block of Stenton Ave.

Officials shared video of the incident online.

Though parts of the video have been edited out by police, officials said that it shows the moment an argument began outside a Rita's Water Ice before a woman, described as being heavy set and wearing an orange shirt and blue shorts at the time of the incident, is alleged to have pulled out a gun and threatened another woman.

Officials said after the woman made threats, she put the black handgun away and got into a blue Mitsubishi compact SUV and fled the scene on Stenton Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northeast Detective's Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

Tips can also be made via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477) and can be submitted anonymously here.