Caught on cam: Gunman sought after man shot during West Philly robbery

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after an armed gunman was caught on surveillance footage amid a shooting during a robbery that happend in West Philadelphia earlier this month.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:41 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, when an armed gunman stopped a 35-year-old man on the sidewalk and, allegedly, robbed the man.

Officials shared video from the incident on social media.

Through the course of this robbery, officials said, the victim was shot once in the leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, officials said.

Police believe the gunman fled the area after the incident and said that he could be seen walking with a distinct walk or a limp.

The individual sought by police in this incident has been described as a man who wore a block hoodie with a white "Nike" logo on the chest, along with dark green or gray cargo pants and black New Balance sneakers on the night of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to help identify this individual to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tip by calling or testing 215-686-TIPS (8477).