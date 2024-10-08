West Philadelphia

Caught on cam: Gunman sought after man shot during West Philly robbery

Police officials have shared surveillance footage after a man was shot in the leg during a robbery that happened along South 60th Street on Oct. 3, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking a gunman who, officials said, shot a man in the leg during a robbery in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Police Department

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after an armed gunman was caught on surveillance footage amid a shooting during a robbery that happend in West Philadelphia earlier this month.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:41 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, when an armed gunman stopped a 35-year-old man on the sidewalk and, allegedly, robbed the man.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials shared video from the incident on social media.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Through the course of this robbery, officials said, the victim was shot once in the leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, officials said.

Police believe the gunman fled the area after the incident and said that he could be seen walking with a distinct walk or a limp.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Gun violence 5 hours ago

Worker putting away shopping carts shot outside Philadelphia supermarket

Phillies 2 hours ago

Behind the mask: Sitting down with ‘The Philly Sports Guy'

The individual sought by police in this incident has been described as a man who wore a block hoodie with a white "Nike" logo on the chest, along with dark green or gray cargo pants and black New Balance sneakers on the night of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to help identify this individual to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tip by calling or testing 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us