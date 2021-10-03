Cars ‘Drifting,' Doing Donuts in Intersections Shut Down Center City Traffic

Several cars driving recklessly -- doing donuts and screeching into turns, a stunt known as 'drifting,' -- shut down traffic at a busy Center City intersection overnight.

The dangerous stunt driving happened just before midnight Sunday and drew a crowd, with onlookers recording video on their phones and posting to social media.

Though the cars came frighteningly close to the onlookers, police said no one was injured.

The crowd shut down traffic; some people even set off fireworks. Police were on the scene, but the crowd remained for several more stunts.

Drifting has become more frequent in the city. Other incidents were also reported overnight in the city. And last weekend, a similar stunt shut down traffic near Temple.

It may be popular with some on social media, but city residents and drivers aren't amused. "This is far from funny," read one comment among many similar ones on an Instagram post showing the driving. "Y'all need a job, or a hobby, or something."

"Y'all really losing y'all minds && it's scary," read another.

Police say the trend needs to stop. They are investigating the latest incident, which was widely recorded. They have not yet made any arrests.