Cargo ship trapped in Delaware River refloated, taken out of channel

The cargo ship, the Algoma Verity, has been was refloated after getting stuck in the Delaware River last week and it is now moored at Tioga Marine Terminal officials the Coast Guard said on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

After running aground in the Delaware River near Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, officials said in a statement that the ship was successfully refloated at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and it was taken to the Tioga Marine Terminal about two miles north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on the Delaware River.

“The on-scene personnel demonstrated exceptional initiative in a very dynamic environment,” said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, captain of the port and commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay in a statement. “The vessel is now well out of the channel, but we still have work to do to get the Algoma Verity safely out of the port. We are thankful for the flexibility of all our port partners as we work to protect public safety, the marine environment, and commerce.”

The Coast Guard has set up a new safety zone 100-yards upriver and 100-yards down river of the Tioga Marine Terminal restricting vehicle traffic.

The vessel, officials said, was headed northbound with a cargo of approximately 45,000 tons of solar salt when the incident occurred.

The cause of the grounding, officials said, is under investigation.