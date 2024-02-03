Car crashes into Camden County restaurant

A car crashed into a restaurant Saturday morning in Camden County, New Jersey.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. along the White Horse Pike in Somerdale, right near the Wawa at the intersection of Somerdale Road.

The restaurant ended up with some damage to its front.

It's not clear if anyone in the car was injured.