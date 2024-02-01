New Jersey

Car fire, overturned car cause delays on I-295 in NJ

There is a 5 to 10 minute delay for drivers on I-295 near West Deptford Township

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Drivers are dealing with delays on I-295 in southern New Jersey Thursday night due to an overturned vehicle and a car fire.

The two cars were on the northbound side of the highway near exit 19, CR 656 and Mantua-Grove Road in West Deptford Township, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

Officials closed the two left lanes causing five to 10 minute delays for drivers.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident.

Skyforce10 was over the scene before 8 p.m. where fire crews were putting out the car that was on fire.

Then, just down the road, another vehicle can be seen on its side next to the highway barrier. Crews were on the scene there as traffic moved by slowly.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

