North Philadelphia

Car slams into Philly Family Dollar store, catches fire

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car burst into flames as it slammed into a North Philadelphia Family Dollar store early Tuesday.

The fiery wreck took place around 2:50 a.m. at West Cambria and North 22nd streets, Philadelphia police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

An NBC10 photojournalist captured the aftermath of the fiery wreck:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The sedan wound up on the sidewalk and appeared to be partially charred. You could smell smoke and see what appeared to be smoke damage on the Family Dollar sign.

The metal gates to the store were damaged, some having crumbled to the ground. A utility pole was toppled onto the sidewalk.

Crash investigators didn't immediately reveal any information about any injuries to anyone in the car.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 14 hours ago

Service member with ties to NJ among 3 Army Reserve soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan

BURLINGTON COUNTY 8 hours ago

Large sinkhole closes traffic in NJ after a water line broke

The circumstances leading up to the wreck remained under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaCrash
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us