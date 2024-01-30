Car slams into Philly Family Dollar store, catches fire

A car burst into flames as it slammed into a North Philadelphia Family Dollar store early Tuesday.

The fiery wreck took place around 2:50 a.m. at West Cambria and North 22nd streets, Philadelphia police said.

An NBC10 photojournalist captured the aftermath of the fiery wreck:

The sedan wound up on the sidewalk and appeared to be partially charred. You could smell smoke and see what appeared to be smoke damage on the Family Dollar sign.

The metal gates to the store were damaged, some having crumbled to the ground. A utility pole was toppled onto the sidewalk.

Crash investigators didn't immediately reveal any information about any injuries to anyone in the car.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck remained under investigation.