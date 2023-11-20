Pedestrian, bank struck as cars collide at busy Philly intersection

A person was struck and a car wound up smashed into the front of a bank in a Monday morning wreck at a busy Philadelphia intersection.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. at 15th and Spring Garden streets in the Spring Garden section of the city.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal heard the crash and rushed to the scene to find a man on the sidewalk leaning against a building being treated by medics for what appeared to be leg injuries and two smashed up cars. A maroon sedan had crashed into the front of a Citizens Bank location at the corner, while a white SUV and a trail of debris could be seen on the street.

Police didn't immediately say exactly where the pedestrian was when he was struck. His condition wasn't known.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At least two other people in the cars appeared to be hurt.

Witnesses said one of the drivers appeared to have run a red light.

This is a developing story and will be updated.