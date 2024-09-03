A group of carjacking suspects fleeing police officers smashed into West Philadelphia rowhome Tuesday morning.

The wreck left at least two cars on the sidewalk -- one partially into the front porch of a home -- on the 400 block of Horton Street, near Vine Street, on Sept. 3, 2024.

The incident began just before 5:15 a.m. at South 67th Street and Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia when three armed men carjacked a driver, Philadelphia Police Capt. Andrew DiSanto said at the crash scene. The driver was unharmed in the car theft.

A short time later, an officer spotted a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle in the area of South 58th Street and Hoffman Avenue -- about 2 miles away -- and began to pursue the car, DiSanto said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The chase continued for another couple miles before it ended on Horton Street, where the car thief struck another car and was wedged between that car and the porch of an unoccupied home.

"Shortly after the car hits the building, the air bags deployed," DiSanto said.

An officer saw at least one man running away along an alley, investigators said. It is believed that all three men ran up the alley.

A backpack containing a gun was found in the alleyway DiSanto said.

No immediate arrests were made.