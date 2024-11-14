Philadelphia

Car crashed into pump at gas station on Frankford Avenue, caught fire

A car appeared to have crashed into a gas pump at a station on Frankford Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Shell gas station that is located at the intersection of Tyson and Frankford avenues in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

NBC10 crews went to the scene just after 1 p.m. where a gray-colored sedan was visibly damaged with it's front end crashed into where a gas pump was. The gas pump was on the ground on its side.

It was evident that the car and the gas pump caught on fire at some point during the incident because both were clearly burnt.

Yellow police tape surrounded the gas station.

One neighbor told NBC10 that this particular intersection is dangerous because of drivers traveling too fast, doing doughnuts and disregarding others trying to park their cars.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

