Police in Philadelphia are searching for a person wanted in connection to a robbery in Center City on Monday.

The person gained access to a building on the 2100 block of Chestnut Street just before 2:30 a.m., police said.

Léelo en español aquí

While inside the building, the suspect took a bookbag from the front desk area, according to officials. The person then left the scene.

Police released a video of the suspect, where they can be seen walking through the building's lobby. They can be seen wearing a blue beret, dark jacket and pants and white slippers.

If you have any information, please call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.