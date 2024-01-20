Bundle up if you plan to go out in this weekend's bitter cold

We are expecting gusty winds and extremely cold temperatures this Saturday.

Lows will be in the upper teens for both Saturday and Sunday. So, even light winds will make it feel like 5 - 10 degrees.

Despite sunshine making a comeback, most of Saturday will feel like it's 10 degrees even in the afternoon.

NBC10 Expect frigid wind chills on Saturday.

A flurry is even possible later Saturday evening.

Windchills of 5 degrees can cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 20 to 25 minutes, so please bundle up.

How can I stay safe with the extreme cold?

Exposure to frigid temperatures is dangerous to your health and you should limit your time outside.

Here are some tips to keep you safe and warm if you need to head out in the bitter cold:

Resources are available to any Philadelphian seeking to escape the extreme cold.

What if I need to drive somewhere?

With the temps being so cold this weekend, it's possible that roads will remain very icy.

For those who must hit the road, AAA Mid-Atlantic suggests you remove all snow from your car before you go, pay attention to any adjusted speed limits, don't tailgate and stay calm should your car skid.

Philadelphia has not had accumulated snow in about two years. AAA Mid-Atlantic gives NBC10's Lucy Bustamante and viewers tips and reminders to stay safe while driving in slick conditions.

Basically, if you need to drive, slow down and give plows and salt trucks room to work.

How do you walk on icy sidewalks?

Any leftover snow on the ground is not expected to melt. So, watch out for slippery spots and walk like a penguin to avoid falling. This video explains how to stay safe.

The trick to walking safely on ice is to walk like a penguin. Infographic by Tablet Infographics

This super cold weather comes as much of the reason saw half a foot of snow from Friday's storm. To see the complete list of snow totals, click here.

Relief from the frigid conditions is on the horizon. Temperatures trend upward on Monday with the high above freezing ahead of rain to end next workweek.