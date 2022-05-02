Manhunt for Mom Wanted for Trying to Kill Kids Ends in Church Parking Lot

A woman accused in multiple attempted homicides, which sources said involved the attempted killing of her own children, was arrested after a brief manhunt in Bucks County Monday morning.

Upper Makefield Township police put out a BOLO / wanted bulletin for 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen earlier on Monday morning. They said she was wanted for attempted homicide.

They said she was operating a minivan and was to be "considered armed and dangerous."

Sources told NBC10's Deanna Durante that two of Nguyen's children were shot Monday morning. They were both seriously injured.

Late in the morning, the woman was arrested in the parking lot of a Bucks County church.

Police are now escorting Trinh Nguyen to the hospital after arresting her in a an Upper Makefield church parking lot. Sources say her two children were shot this morning. Nguyen was wanted for attempted murder. Stay with @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/LDL3S14dcx — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) May 2, 2022

Durante was there as police took the woman into custody. The officers wore body armor as they approached the woman's vehicle.

Nguyen was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

One of her children was immediately taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Durante reported. The other child was taken by a police-escorted ambulance.

This story is developing and will be updated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.