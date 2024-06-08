Pennsylvania

Arson investigation underway after fire at vacant learning center in Bucks County

By Cherise Lynch

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.
Getty Images

Investigators believe a fire that broke out inside a vacant learning center in Bucks County early Saturday morning was intentionally set.

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to the Willie Wee Learning Center located on Norton Ave in Bristol Township around 2:30 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller stated there was a fire and kids were trapped in the basement.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, officials said no one was found in or outside the building. The fire was contained in a storage closet in the basement and officials ruled it an arson.

Pennsylvania Jun 6

Bucks County thrift shop forced to close early after reported gas leak

Bucks County May 31

Man uses Snapchat to extort explicit images from underage girls, police say

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The learning center is owned by Norton Ave Baptist Church, and a representative stated that homeless individuals have been found in the building in the past, officials said.

The learning center, along with several other buildings around it, is slated for demolition to make way for a three-story apartment building, officials said. One of the other buildings, formerly a pantry, was the site of another arson back in January.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us