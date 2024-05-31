A Bucks County man is accused of using Snapchat and Instagram to extort sexually explicit photos and videos from at least nine underage girls in multiple states and police believe more victims are out there.

The investigation began in January 2024 when Bensalem Police received information on a Snapchat account that was sexually extorting a 15-year-old girl. Investigators determined that the creator and user of the account, “jack_goodric,” was 21-year-old Jonathan Brodecki of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Brodecki had used Snapchat to impersonate a teen boy and convinced the 15-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos and videos, investigators said. When the girl tried to end contact with him, Brodecki threatened to publicly post the explicit images of her, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Bensalem detectives identified eight other victims of Brodecki, all girls between the ages of 12 and 15, investigators said. During each instance, Brodecki posed as a teen boy and requested sexually explicit images from the victims, police said. Brodecki also threatened to find and rape one of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, in addition to posting the explicit images of her, according to investigators.

Police executed a search warrant at Brodecki’s home in March of 2024 and seized multiple electronic devices. Investigators then determined Brodecki had also used a fictional persona on Instagram to extort other victims for explicit photos. Police now believe there are other victims out there who haven’t been identified yet.

Brodecki surrendered to Bensalem Police on Thursday, May 30. He is charged with sexual abuse of children, sexual extortion/distribution of images, unlawful contact with a minor, obscene and other sexual materials and performance/dissemination to minors, corruption of minors, terroristic threats, stalking and criminal use of a communication facility.

Brodecki was arraigned and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $5,000,000 bail.

Anyone who was in contact with “jack_goodrick” and other similar usernames on Snapchat or Instagram, should contact Bensalem Police Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746.

NBC10 reached out to Brodecki’s attorney who is not providing comment at this time.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.