Bucks Co. woman missing after diving into Delaware River, police say

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County along with the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman has gone missing after jumping into the Delaware River on Monday night, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened after State Police troopers were dispatched to a home on Durham Street in Riegelsville Borough, at about 6:36 p.m. on Monday night on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officials said, troopers determined that a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man had fled the scene before law enforcement officials arrived.

In a search of the area, troopers discovered the woman -- along with three children -- on a walking path near the Delaware River and, officials said, when troopers approached, the woman fled and jumped into the river.

The troopers were able to secure the children at the scene, but, according to law enforcement officials, as the troopers tried to rescue the woman -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- they were unable to bring her back to shore.

Rescue teams were dispatched to search the waters for the woman, during which time, the 34-year-old man returned to the scene, and police officials said, he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

After searching the water for two hours, the search was called off on Monday night.

The Pennsylvania State Police said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.