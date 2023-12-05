Camden County

Broken water main floods Camden County road

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Water could be seen gushing from a broken main along a Camden County, New Jersey, road Tuesday morning.

The break happened sometime around 6 a.m. along Kings Highway, between Hill St and Black Horse Pike, in Mt. Ephraim.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a little while later, water could be seen spewing from the ground and flooding the road.

No word yet on closures and impacts to water service. But, drivers should seek other routes.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Camden CountyNew Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us