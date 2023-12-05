Broken water main floods Camden County road

Water could be seen gushing from a broken main along a Camden County, New Jersey, road Tuesday morning.

The break happened sometime around 6 a.m. along Kings Highway, between Hill St and Black Horse Pike, in Mt. Ephraim.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a little while later, water could be seen spewing from the ground and flooding the road.

No word yet on closures and impacts to water service. But, drivers should seek other routes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.