2 men shot, bullets strike The Met Philadelphia along Broad Street

At least 18 bullets were fired along North Broad Street, near Poplar Street, early on March 6, 2024

By Dan Stamm and Matt DeLucia

NBC Universal, Inc.

An overnight shooting along North Broad Street outside of The Met Philadelphia left two men hurt and at least two bullet holes in the front of the concert venue.

The shooting took place along Broad Street, near Poplar Street, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia police said. In total, around 18 shots were fired.

Two men in their 40s were struck by bullets -- one in the eye, the other in the leg, police said. Both men were hospitalized.

At least two bullets struck the front of The Met, police said. Investigators could be seen looking at the bullet holes.

Bullets also struck at least four cars, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a party that was happening up the block on Broad Street, investigators said.

Police didn't immediately reveal any suspects in the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

