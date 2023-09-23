Brandywine Valley SPCA treating 23 dogs involved in crash in Delaware

The Brandywine Valley SPCA medical team and support staff are treating 23 dogs that were involved in a crash Saturday morning along I-95 in New Castle County, Delaware.

According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at 6:47 a.m. on I-95 northbound just north of S. College Avenue.

A driver lost control of their car and struck a van carrying multiple dogs which caused the van to veer off the road and overturn into an embankment, police said.

The driver of the car was a 31-year-old woman from Maryland and the driver of the van was a 30-year-old woman from Louisiana. Police said neither of the drivers were injured, but the driver of the car was issued a ticket for allegedly failing to drive at the appropriate speed limit.

First responders and the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare were on the scene and were able to quickly move the dogs to safety after the incident, the SPCA said.

Credit: Brandywine Valley SPCA

According to the organization, the dogs involved in the cash were en route from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana to other rescue organizations.

Brandywine Valley SPCA Medical Director Dr. Sherri Wood, who leads the medical team from the BVSPCA Copeland Center for Animal Welfare, located just a few miles from the scene, was able to evaluate all of the dogs involved.

One of the dogs sustained a leg injury and was taken to an emergency vet clinic for evaluation, according to the SPCA.

All of the animals that need extended medical treatment will stay in the care of Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The SPCA is working to meet the needs of the dogs impacted in the incident and coordinate with the destination rescue groups they were being sent to.

“It’s times like these when we, as leaders in Animal Welfare, need to prioritize the care of the animals involved in this tragic accident. We will be taking all necessary steps to confirm their well-being,” Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb said in a statement. “It’s a miracle that none of these dogs were seriously injured and we are committed to making sure each of them is medically able to continue on their journey to finding their forever homes."

If you’re interested in donating to help with the medical costs of the dogs, visit bvspca.org.