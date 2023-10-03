Boyfriend charged in murder of beloved Delaware preschool teacher

A man is accused of murdering his girlfriend, a beloved Delaware preschool teacher who was found dead at a park in Wilmington last week.

Stephen Heck, 66, of Wilmington, has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Cynthia Amalfitano, 63, investigators announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sept. 25, police responded to the 3400 block of Birch Circle in Wilmington, Delaware, for a welfare check of Amalfitano but were unable to find her. Instead, they found her cell phone and wallet inside the home.

After receiving multiple tips, detectives found Amalfitano’s body near a parking lot in Carousel Park in Wilmington on Sept. 26. Her death was ruled a homicide the next day.

Investigators later identified Heck, who was Amalfitano’s boyfriend, as a person of interest in her murder. Heck was then arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. His arraignment is currently pending.

“My thoughts are with the family during this tragic and difficult time,” New Castle County Police Chief Colonel Joseph Bloch said. “I would also like to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for gathering enough evidence to take the suspect into custody, providing some measure of solace to the victim’s family.”

Amalfitano was a beloved teacher who taught at Concord Preschool and child care for 24 years.

'It rocked the staff and so the school had to close quickly. Parents came and we got children and we gathered the staff,” Concord Presbyterian Church Pastor Steven Clark said.

Loved ones described Amalfitano as a funny and caring woman who was full of life.

While Heck is in custody, police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on Amalfitano’s murder should contact Detective Gino Cevallos at 302-395-8129 or email her at Gino.Cevallos@newcastlede.gov.

Tips can also be made by calling 302-573-2800.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.