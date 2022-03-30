Bucks County

LIVE: Roof Collapses as Bucks County Bowling Alley Burns

Fire is tearing through Levittown Lanes Wednesday morning, sending thick smoke into the air

By Dan Stamm

Part of the roof of a Bucks County bowling alley collapsed in as fire tore through the building Wednesday morning. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

The fire broke out before daybreak at Levittown Lanes on New Falls Road in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

SkyForce10 is over the scene showing the firefight. Heavy black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the bowling alley. Part of the roof could be seen collapsing just before 6 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported as the fire expanded to three alarms. Firefighters not only are battling the raging flames but also cold temps in the 20s.

There are homes near the bowling alley. It is unclear if any neighboring homes are impacted.

A pickup truck parked near the bowling alley was also on fire.

Levittown Lanes features a bar and serves pizza, according to its website.

This story is developing and will be updated.

