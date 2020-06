An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a trash bag in Philadelphia early Tuesday evening.

The body of a woman in her mid-20’s was discovered at 5:59 p.m. along the 5700 block of Musgrave Street. Police said the unidentified victim was wrapped up in a trash bag.

Police have not yet determined a cause of death and no arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.