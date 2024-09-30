West Philadelphia

Body in ‘severe decomposition' found in West Philly

A severely decomposed body was discovered overnight near the intersection of Girard Avenue and Lansdowne Drive in West Philadelphia, police say

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials said they have found a body that was in "severe decomposition," in West Philadelphia.

Though police officials have not yet said exactly when or how the body was discovered, they told NBC10 that severely decomposed human remains were found overnight Sunday into Monday near the intersection of Girard Avenue and Lansdowne Drive in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 that the person may have been electrocuted, but officials were still unsure of the person's cause of death.

An investigation, he said, is underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

