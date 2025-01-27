Navy boat becomes partially submerged at Philadelphia Navy Yard

A boat could be seen partially submerged at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Monday morning.

SkyForce10 captured the partially-submerged vessel near South 26th Street and Langley Avenue on Jan. 27, 2025.

It was unclear how long the boat had been there or the reason why it began to sink.

The Navy initially only confirmed the boat was a Navy vessel. The Navy said it would supply more information later in the day.

There were no reports of any injuries.