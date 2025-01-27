South Philadelphia

Navy boat becomes partially submerged at Philadelphia Navy Yard

A Navy ship was partially submerged in the water at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Jan. 27, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boat could be seen partially submerged at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Monday morning.

SkyForce10 captured the partially-submerged vessel near South 26th Street and Langley Avenue on Jan. 27, 2025.

It was unclear how long the boat had been there or the reason why it began to sink.

The Navy initially only confirmed the boat was a Navy vessel. The Navy said it would supply more information later in the day.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
