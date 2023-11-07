Bicyclist killed in crash on Henry Ave. in Roxborough

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 64-year-old man was killed on Monday while riding a bicycle along Henry Avenue in the city's Roxborough neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at about 6:51 p.m., when the man made a right turn onto the 7500 block of Henry Avenue after traveling eastbound along Wises Mills Road.

At that time, officials said, a black Chrysler, driven by a 20-year-old woman, headed southbound along Henry Avenue struck the rider and knocked him off his bike.

A Toyota traveling in the opposite direction, driven by a 47-year-old woman, was unable to avoid contact with the man as he fell into the northbound lane, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said he was pronounced at 8:41 p.m., and police said, the driver of the Chrysler was also injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

All parties remained at the scene of the incident after the crash and, police said, an investigation is ongoing.