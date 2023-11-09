Former Masterman teacher, dean, coach struck and killed while riding bike in Philly

Loved ones are mourning a former teacher, dean and coach at a prestigious Philadelphia school who was struck by two cars and killed while riding a bicycle earlier this week.

On Monday, Nov. 6, around 6:50 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was driving a 2015 black Chrysler southbound on the 7500 block of Henry Avenue in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, 64-year-old Kevin Saint Clair was riding a bike eastbound on Wises Mill Road.

As Saint Clair turned onto Henry Avenue, the driver of the Chrysler crashed into him, police said. Saint Clair was knocked into the northbound lane of Henry Avenue. A 47-year-old woman driving a 2021 Toyota northbound on Henry Avenue was unable to avoid Saint Clair and crashed into him, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene. Saint Clair was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m. that night. The driver of the Chrysler was also taken to a hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Saint Clair was a former 6th grade teacher, middle school dean and coach at the Julia R. Masterman School, a middle and secondary school in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood.

"Both of his sons were students at Masterman and many current teachers watched them grow up," a spokesperson for the school wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "He and his wife Ellen always joyfully attended school events like concerts and the school auction. He never stopped caring about Masterman."