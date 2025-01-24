Police in Bensalem as well as trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police are in a standoff with at least one person in a vehicle, according to officials.

Officers said they believe the people are armed and are urging everyone to avoid the area of Route 13 and Penn Court.

The vehicle involved in this situation allegedly did not comply with officers who were trying to conduct a traffic stop on Friday, Jan. 24, police said. The vehicle allegedly struck at least one police car.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 6:30 p.m. where several police cars appeared to circle a silver-colored sedan.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.