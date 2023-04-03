Ben Franklin Bridge

Ben Franklin Bridge to Sparkle with ‘Dazzling Lighting' Show Monday Night

The north side of the Ben Franklin Bridge will show off its new lighting upgrade Monday night for the first time ever, during a ceremony to show off decorative, dancing light sequences

By Hannah Gross

The Ben Franklin Bridge will be aglow with its new decorative lighting display for the first time on Monday night.

The new, colorful LED lighting system will illuminate the iconic bridge which connects the Philadelphia and Camden waterfronts. The Delaware River Port Authority is hosting a bridge lighting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the lighting installation on the north side of the bridge.

The update is part of the ongoing $216.9 million Ben Franklin Bridge Suspension Span and Anchorage Rehabilitation Project. The plan includes five separate design projects, such as walkway preservation and north walkway widening.

The newest lighting upgrade includes a switch to an entirely new energy-efficient LED system.

The ceremony will be held at Cooper Poynt Park in Camden on Monday, April 3 at 7:45 p.m. A several-minute light show will display several dazzling lighting sequences.

If you're hoping to catch the show, make sure to find a spot along the north side of the bridge. The decorative lighting on the south side is offline while the new system is being installed on that side of the bridge, according to DRPA.

The bridge's lighting has decorated the skyline and helped the region celebrate holidays and special events for more than 35 years. The decorative lights were last updated in 2000, when colorful LED lights were added along the bridge deck.

