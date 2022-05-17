Montgomery County

Bear Spotted in Montco Neighborhood

The bear was spotted not far from Route 309 in Montgomery County, police said Monday night

By Christine Mattson

A black bear in a yard at night
Hatfield Township Police Department

Residents are on the lookout after police said a bear was spotted in a Montgomery County neighborhood Monday night.

Police in Hatfield Township received multiple calls about the bear in the area of Woodview Drive and Line Lexington Road – not far from Route 309 – the department said in a Facebook post.

Hatfield Township police posted two pictures of the bear, as well.

The Pennsylvania Game Commissioner has been notified, police said.

“Be mindful of letting your pets outside during the evening and keep your trash cans closed as best as possible,” Hatfield police advised.

Officers also said do not to approach the bear if you see it.

Earlier this month, a bear on the loose in a heavily populated section of Delaware County. The Delco bear was safely captured after about a day and relocated.

