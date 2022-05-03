Delaware County

LIVE: Police Searching for Bear Spotted in Delaware County

By Dan Stamm

A bear is on the loose in Delaware County and police are trying to track it down.

Upper Darby Township Police said late Tuesday morning that there were bear sightings in wooded areas of Lansdowne Borough and Clifton Heights on the border of Upper Darby.

Police officers and the Pennsylvania Game Commission were sent out to search for the wild animal.

Then at 11:50 a.m., Upper Darby police said the bear had been spotted in the Creek Road area.

"We ask you to stay away from the area as we await Pa game warden," police wrote on Facebook. "We are notifying business and schools. Thank you for your cooperation."

SkyForce10 hovered over the area Tuesday afternoon searching for the bear. Watch that search live on this page.

This story is developing and will be updated.

