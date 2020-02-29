King of Prussia

Basketball Beef Leads to Fatal Shooting in KOP Gym Parking Lot

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the deceased and another man while they were playing basketball in the gym, police said

By Rudy Chinchilla

A fight at a basketball court in a King of Prussia gym spilled onto the parking lot and left a man shot to death.

The man was shot once in the upper body at the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym at the King of Prussia Town Center shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Upper Merion Township Police Department Chief Thomas Nolan said in a news release.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the deceased and another man while they were playing basketball in the gym, Nolan said. When they got out, both men opened fire.

The suspect was arrested but has not been identified. The deceased has also not been named.

