Police Surround Rowhome After Woman Is Shot in Face, but Suspect Escapes

Philadelphia police -- some in SWAT gear -- surrounded a West Philadelphia rowhome early Thursday after a woman ran out of the house bleeding from a gunshot wound to her face.

Officers responded to the 200 block of North Farson Street, near Race Street, just after 1 a.m. after 911 calls reported a woman screaming in a home, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"When police arrived on location they heard several gunshots and they actually saw a muzzle flash coming from inside a property," Small said.

The officers saw two women near the front door, Small said. The women -- one who was shot in the face and neck -- then made their way to a police car.

Officers rushed the women to the hospital, where the gunshot victim was treated in critical condition.

The other woman -- believed to be a family member -- told investigators that after the shooting, the man -- who is the boyfriend of the injured woman -- then ran back into the home, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

SWAT officers then surrounded the home -- looking for the 25-year-old shooter -- as a barricade was declared.

"Once SWAT took over... they realized the back door was partially open," Small said. "So, they used a bullhorn, they yelled his name over the bullhorn multiple times, they knocked on the door."

But after no response, SWAT officers entered the home to find the home empty and evidence that two shots were fired in the first-floor living room.

There was a trail of blood from the living room, out the front door and to the street, Small said.

Police said the couple had only recently moved into the home. Small said they know the boyfriend's name and believe they will track him down.

"We know who we're looking for, so we're pretty confident that it won't be long before we take this 25-year-old male -- who we believe is the shooter and the boyfriend... into custody.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.



