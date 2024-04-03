Bala Cynwyd

Longtime Bala Cynwyd school teacher killed in crash, officials say

On Tuesday night, Tim Mohan, who taught social studies at Bala Cynwyd Middle School for 30 years, was killed in a crash, school officials said

By NBC10 Staff

Bala Cynwyd Middle School.
Google Streetview

Members of the Bala Cynwyd Middle School community are mourning the loss of a longtime Social Studies teacher after, they said, he was killed in a crash on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Steve M. Yanni, superintendent of the Lower Merion School District, released a statement, noting that Tim Mohan, who taught social studies at Bala Cynwyd Middle School for 30 years, was killed in a crash.

Bala Cynwyd Middle School teacher Tim Mohan.
Lower Merion School District
"It is with great sadness we share that a beloved LMSD staff member, longtime Bala Cynwyd Middle School teacher, Tim Mohan, was killed in an automobile crash Tuesday night. Mr. Mohan was a loving husband and proud father who taught social studies at BCMS for 30 years. He also served as the school’s Athletics and Activities Director for many years," Yanni's statement read.

The principal of Bala Cynwyd Middle School, Jeffrey Hunter was also quoted in Yanni's letter, saying that Mohan "truly knew what it meant to be a middle school teacher."

“Mr. Mohan was a pillar of the BC Community who loved and cared for his students. Each day since 1993, he could be seen greeting his students with a smile in the hallway. He was a natural with his students, using storytelling and whimsical tales to engage them in US History," Hunter is quoted as saying. "He could also be heard singing the BC Alma Mater, though not always with the right words or in tune. He truly knew what it meant to be a middle school teacher.”

Contacted Wednesday morning, school officials provided no further information on the circumstances surrounding Mohan's death.

Yanni's statement said that school officials informed students of Mohan's passing on Wednesday morning and the district has provided resources intended to help the children deal with grief.

