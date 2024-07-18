Baby boy shot in the leg in Northeast Philly, police say

A baby is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Thursday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Meridian Street in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia just before 6 p.m., police said.

A seven-month-old baby boy was shot in the leg, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle before being transferred to a second hospital by officers.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that the baby was with his parents when someone approached them an opened fire.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the gunman shot at the parents but it was the baby who was hit, according to Small. The parents were not injured.

When police arrived to the scene, the baby's parents were not there, officials said. It took officers about an hour to find the couple a few blocks away from where the shooting happened.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The baby is listed in stable condition, officials said.

A scene is being held on Meridian Street as well as a second scene at 7700 Frankford Avenue, investigators said. Two shell casings were found.

No one has been arrested yet in connection to this shooting, officials said. The baby's parents are being questioned by police.

The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.

There are several cameras in the area of the where the shooting happened. Police say they are reviewing the video.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.