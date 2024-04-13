Baby boy stabbed in Rittenhouse Square on Saturday afternoon, according to police

A baby boy was stabbed in the Rittenhouse Square section of Center City on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just after Noon on the 300 block of South 18th Street, according to police.

The 1-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said that no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made yet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.