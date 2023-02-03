New Jersey

Atlantic City Boardwalk Damaged in Fire

The section of the Boardwalk that caught fire will need to be replaced.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City was damaged in a fire Friday evening.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday, Atlantic City Police Department officers spotted flames coming up from under the Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue, according to Atlantic City officials.

When firefighters responded they found that debris had caught fire under the Boardwalk. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 6:30 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said one firefighter is being treated for a minor injury.

The section of the Boardwalk that caught fire will need to be replaced.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us