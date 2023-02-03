The Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City was damaged in a fire Friday evening.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday, Atlantic City Police Department officers spotted flames coming up from under the Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue, according to Atlantic City officials.

When firefighters responded they found that debris had caught fire under the Boardwalk. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said one firefighter is being treated for a minor injury.

The section of the Boardwalk that caught fire will need to be replaced.