At least 5 injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia, police say

At least five people were injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred on the 500 block of East Wyoming Street. Police said at least three men and two women were injured after a shooter opened fire.

Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the victims, what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made.

The incident occurred a little more than two weeks after another mass shooting in Philadelphia left five people, including a teenager, dead and two children injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.