Man killed and 15-year-old injured in double shooting in Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man is dead and a minor is in the hospital following a double shooting that took place in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:20 p.m. along 400 E. Wyoming Avenue police said that two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg and a man, age 18-25, who was shot twice in the stomach and leg, according to police.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The minor was placed in stable condition and the man was pronounced dead at 4:43 p.m.

Police have not made any arrests in this shooting and have not provided any further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

