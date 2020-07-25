At Least 12 Shot, 4 Dead in a Violent Weekend in Philly

At least 12 people were hit by gunfire in Philadelphia since Friday night, police said, and four of them died. Three people died at the hospital and one at the scene of the shooting.

Friday

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, two 24-year-old men were shot and killed near 6th Street and Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

One man was shot once in the abdomen and three times in his legs. The other was shot multiple times in the head and body.

They were taken to separate hospitals and pronounced dead within minutes of each other, before 11 p.m.

At 11:13 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot once in the foot on the 1700 block of North 62nd Street. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Seven minutes later, an 18-year-old man was shot once in the knee at 24th and Diamond Street. Philadelphia Housing Authority police took him to a hospital and his condition is stable.

Then, at 11:32, a 30-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 25-year-old man was shot in the knee on Snyder Avenue near 15th Street. They are both in stable condition.

One man was killed in a shooting on McClellan Street near 23rd around 11:55 p.m., police said. The man, 18, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m. Another man who was shot at that scene drove himself to Penn Presbyterian and is in critical condition, but expected to survive.

Saturday

At 12:04 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen on the 1400 block of Corlies Street. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

At 4:11 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the leg on the 2700 block of Hicks Street. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

At 5:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man on the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike was shot once in the lower abdomen and twice in the rear end. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

A man on the 6700 block of Chew Avenue was shot multiple times in his chest. The man, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police recovered a weapon in that shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.