At Least 1 Dead in Crash Along Busy Delaware County Road

At least one person died in an early morning crash along a busy Delaware County road Thursday.

The crash happened after 1 a.m. along MacDade Boulevard at West Oak Lane in Glenolden, Pennsylvania. The roads were closed for several hours as local and county investigators sorted through the wreckage.

An SUV driving along MacDade struck a smaller vehicle, sending it hard into a pole. The medical examiner could later be seen focusing their investigation on that car.

There were several other people injured, Delaware County dispatchers said.

Police didn’t immediately reveal what led up to the deadly crash that left debris spread out in the roadway and surrounding areas. Hours later, police could be soon looking in a nearby dumpster.