Art and Culture

Art installation brings ‘Flourish' to Philadelphia's 30th Street Station bridge

Roxana Azar's Art at Amtrak piece called Flourish can be found on the pedestrian bridge connecting Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and the Cira Centre

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new art installation will be bringing a "Flourish" to your commute at Gray 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, Amtrak announced that Philadelphia-based artist Roxana Azar's commissioned art piece titled, Flourish, would adorn a walkway as part of Art at Amtrak program.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"Flourish is featured on the Cira Skybridge, the glass pedestrian bridge over Arch Street, connecting the Cira Centre office building to Gray 30th Street Station," Amtrak said in a news release.

"By showcasing the work of a local artist, Amtrak is transforming and enhancing the Cira Skybridge, enriching the daily lives of the many travelers, local residents and employees who utilize it, and provoking thought and emotion through this dynamic visual experience," Art at Amtrak Director Sharon Tepper said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There's more of the colorful art.

"An additional element of the piece will also be featured hanging in a public space within the station," Amtrak said.

Who is Roxana Azar?

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Music & Musicians 2 hours ago

Legendary R&B artist, native Philadelphian Frankie Beverly dies at 77

Kensington 53 mins ago

Woman shot to death in Kensington, police say

Per Azar's website: "Azar is a Philadelphia-based artist whose light art and dichroic plexiglass sculpture work utilizes photography, digital manipulation, and sculpture to create biomorphic objects and speculative artifacts influenced by science fiction, Persian miniatures, and the Memphis Group."

Plenty of people should get a chance to see Flourish.

"As the third busiest station in Amtrak’s national system, Gray 30th Street Station serves over 4 million Amtrak rail passengers and over 12 million SEPTA and NJ TRANSIT rail commuters annually," Amtrak said. "On an average weekday the station complex welcomes well over 100,000 people."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Art and CulturePhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us