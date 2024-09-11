Art installation brings ‘Flourish' to Philadelphia's 30th Street Station bridge

A new art installation will be bringing a "Flourish" to your commute at Gray 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, Amtrak announced that Philadelphia-based artist Roxana Azar's commissioned art piece titled, Flourish, would adorn a walkway as part of Art at Amtrak program.

"Flourish is featured on the Cira Skybridge, the glass pedestrian bridge over Arch Street, connecting the Cira Centre office building to Gray 30th Street Station," Amtrak said in a news release.

"By showcasing the work of a local artist, Amtrak is transforming and enhancing the Cira Skybridge, enriching the daily lives of the many travelers, local residents and employees who utilize it, and provoking thought and emotion through this dynamic visual experience," Art at Amtrak Director Sharon Tepper said.

There's more of the colorful art.

"An additional element of the piece will also be featured hanging in a public space within the station," Amtrak said.

Who is Roxana Azar?

Per Azar's website: "Azar is a Philadelphia-based artist whose light art and dichroic plexiglass sculpture work utilizes photography, digital manipulation, and sculpture to create biomorphic objects and speculative artifacts influenced by science fiction, Persian miniatures, and the Memphis Group."

Plenty of people should get a chance to see Flourish.

"As the third busiest station in Amtrak’s national system, Gray 30th Street Station serves over 4 million Amtrak rail passengers and over 12 million SEPTA and NJ TRANSIT rail commuters annually," Amtrak said. "On an average weekday the station complex welcomes well over 100,000 people."