Northeast Philadelphia

Arsonist torches garage, forces families from homes, police say

Fire on Decatur Street in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood was intentionally set, the fire marshal says

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire started in a garage spread to at least one other Northeast Philadelphia house early Wednesday and investigators said it appeared to be intentionally set.

After receiving several 911 calls, Philadelphia firefighters responded to the blaze along the 4100 block of Decatur Street -- not far from Frankford Avenue -- in the Holmesburg neighborhood around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2024, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Firefighters got the blaze, which started in a rear garage, under control around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

"The blaze has displaced residents from two homes on the 4100 block of Decatur Street," police said.

Initially it was reported by fire radio that one person was hurt, however, Philadelphia police later said no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal determined the blaze was an arson. No one was immediately arrested.

