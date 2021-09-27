Gov. Wolf Calls for Philly State Rep. Kevin Boyle to Step Down After Boyle's Arrest

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for the resignation of state Rep. Kevin Boyle, who was arrested over the weekend and charged with harassment and violating a protection from abuse order filed by his wife.

Boyle, 41, represents Philadelphia and parts of Montgomery County. Like Wolf, he is a Democrat.

He was taken into custody in Philadelphia shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, Philadelphia police confirmed with NBC10. He was released Saturday morning on his own recognizance.

Boyle's brother, state Rep. Brendan Boyle, and state House Democratic officials have said Boyle is dealing with mental health issues. The Democratic leadership said in a statement that Kevin Boyle has agreed to seek treatment.

“I think he ought to resign," Wolf said Monday. "I think everybody deserves to [have] treatment for mental illness and he deserves to go through that treatment.

"I think while he goes through that treatment, he should not serve in the legislature," the governor added.

Boyle's attorney issued a statement about the incident Saturday.

“It is important to note that Kevin Boyle is not accused of any act of violence. By agreement with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Kevin is scheduled for a mental health evaluation," R. Emmett Madden told NBC10 in a written statement. "He intends to follow through with all court, mental health and medical recommendations, including treatment. We are confident that with treatment, Kevin can return to full health, resolve these charges, and continue serving his constituents.”

The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus has already called on Boyle to step down.

“The news of Rep. Boyle’s arrest is more than troubling," the caucus said in a statement. "The allegations against him, if true, mean he should no longer hold public office. It is clear Rep. Boyle should resign from office now to focus on his personal health and the future well-being of those around him."

Boyle was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and represents the 172nd District, which covers parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County. The Philadelphia Inquirer has also reported that Boyle was removed from his position as House Finance Committee chairman and had his access to the Capitol limited for unknown reasons.